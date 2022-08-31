Watch Live
Pakistan Army postpones Defence Day central ceremony in harmony with flood victims

Event is held every year on September 6 at General Headquarters
Samaa Web Desk Aug 31, 2022
Pakistan Army has postponed the central ceremony to commemorate Pakistan’s Defence and Martyrs Day on September 6 in solidarity with the flood affectees.

This was announced by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the military’s media wing – through a tweet on Wednesday.

The ceremony is held every year on September 6 at General Headquarters – GHQ – in Rawalpindi.

“In solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan, central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed,” the tweet by ISPR said.

“Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods,” it added.

