WATCH: Maryam Nawaz slips while addressing flood survivors

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz slipped as a makeshift stage collapsed while she was addressing flood survivors.

The incident happened during Maryam Nawaz’s visit to Rajanpur in Punjab.

She met with the survivors and comforted them as she assured the affectees of every possible help on the part of the federal government.

However, she apparently had no idea that the makeshift stage at which she was standing was not firm. It collapsed during her address and Maryam slipped screaming.

But she was quick to get up and resume her speech.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Luckily, Maryam Nawaz remained safe and did not sustain any injuries.