No Muslim: Indian customer makes bizarre food delivery demand

A customer in India made a bizarre request when he ordered food through an online platform as he did not want his delivery person to be a Muslim.

A customer in India’s Hyderabad ordered food through an app named Swiggy - online food ordering and delivery platform - but he had a special message for the delivery platform.

Shaik Salauddin - who heads an organization of workers employed in the gig economy - shared the screenshot of the Swiggy order.

He urged the platform to take a stand against it like many others who have urged action against the ‘bigoted’ demand.

“Don’t want a Muslim delivery person,” the message from the customer - whose identity has not been disclosed - read.

This incident in India is not the first of its kind but only an addition to it.

To their chagrin, not many platforms have refrained from standing against such demands from customers but rather acceded to them.