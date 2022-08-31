WATCH: With a cat on the shoulder, Rescue 1122 official swings over flooded river

A video of a Rescue 1122 official carrying a cat on his shoulder crossing a flooded river in Lower Kohistan has gone viral for all the right reasons.

On Tuesday, a family of 11 was stranded in Kiyal Pachgai area of Lower Kohistan due to the flood.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 conducted an operation. They used a makeshift zip line to carry the people to safety.

The family also had a cat with them. The viral video shows a rescue official carrying the cat on his shoulder as he swings across the zip-line.

As they were crossing the river, the cat moves and almost fell into the flooded river below. Thanks to the quick reflex of the rescuer – and obviously the fact that cats have lives – he grabs the animal as it was falling.