WATCH: PM Shehbaz Sharif conversing in German

Before today, not many people knew the fact that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is able to converse in more than two languages.

There had been many global leaders who are not just proficient in speaking English besides their mother tongue but also know additional languages.

PM Shehbaz now falls in the same category as he knows German too – apart from Urdu and English.

The disclosure came when he met a German tourist - who got stranded in Swat and was evacuated safely – today and converse with her in her native language.

The officials accompanying him also seemed surprised – just like many - after listening to the premier speaking German.

Here is the video of the conversation between the German tourist and PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Germany envoy thanks PM Shehbaz

Besides thanking the premier for ensuring safe evacuation of stranded German tourists, German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas was also impressed by the German language skills of PM Shehbaz.