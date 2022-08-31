Top England players likely to miss Pakistan tour

Top England players including Test captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler are likely to miss the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

England are set to play seven T20I – four in Karachi and three in Lahore – in September and October this year.

With the Pakistan tour just around the corner, England’s captain Jos Buttler, who was ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred last week because of a calf injury, is struggling to be fit for the upcoming T20Is against the Men in Green.

In his absence, Moeen Ali is poised to lead England’s first visit to Pakistan after a 17-year absence. All-rounder is understood to be favourite to deputise in his absence, with the tour party due to arrive in Pakistan on 14 September.

It will be the first time a senior England men’s side has travelled to the country since 2005, with “away” series during this period staged in the United Arab Emirates because of security concerns.

According to the Guardian, the England squad for the tour is likely to be announced at the end of the week.

Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are expected to be given a break due to injury concerns.

There is also a decision to be made over Jason Roy, while, Phil Salt, Will Smeed, Will Jacks and, possibly, Alex Hales are all also in contention.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes should also get the chance to prove their fitness after respective elbow and knee operations this summer.