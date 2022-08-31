Floods displace around 8.4% of Sindh’s population

Floods in Sindh have displaced nearly 10% of the population of the province, with the most displacements reported from Nusheroferoze.

This was disclosed by data collected by the Provincial Disease Surveillance Response Unit of the Sindh government.

According to the data, some 4.295 million people in the province have been initially displaced out of the total population of 51.1 million. This makes it around 8.406% of the province’s population.

Of this, most people were displaced in Nusheroferoze, where some 725,000 people had to leave their homes due to the floods. They constituted around 39.86% of the district’s population.

After Naushero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad - Larkana was the most affected, where around 442,993 people were forced from their homes. This constituted around 36.27% of the district’s 1.22 million inhabitants.

In Sukkur, some 393,710 people have been displaced due to the floods. This makes up around 26.46% of the district’s population.

In Mirpurkhas, some 393,069 people were displaced, constituting only 26.1% of the district’s population.

By contrast, in Umerkot, around 26.32% of its population was displaced or about 321,440 people.

In Sangarh, some 357,410 people were displaced, or around 15.32% of the district’s 2.33 million residents.

In most other districts, all union councils were flooded while displacement was limited.