Good news: NEPRA announces Rs3.63 per unit decrease in K-Electric charges for July

The federal power regulator on Wednesday announced good news for consumers of K-Electric (KE) as it notified lower electricity charges, by Rs3.63 per unit, for the month of July.

The new schedule of charges announced by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) showed lower charges on account of Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA).

According to the notification, the reduction has been made as part of the monthly fuel cost adjustment for July.

The cost was reduced due to a decrease in the usage of re-gasified liquified natural gas (RLNG).

Earlier, NEPRA had also approved Rs4.34 per unit FCA charges for of July at the request of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

Load shedding

The NEPRA chairman asked K-Electric officials about several complaints they had received regarding load-shedding from consumers during July.

Officials of the power utility told the regulator that there was a 43% reduction in load-shedding in July as compared to June while a decrease in electricity demand was also observed in that month.