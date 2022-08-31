Notices issued to police officials over terror case against Imran

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) and one of his deputies over a case that the police lodged against PTI Chief Imran Khan under terror charges.

Imran Khan had filed a petition before the court pleading with it to quash the FIR registered against him on the complaint of a magistrate.

The FIR was lodged after the former prime minister issued threats to Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officials earlier this month in a speech at a public rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park.

Khan was furious over the judge’s decision of remanding his aide Shahbaz Gill into police custody for interrogation.

Imran Khan also faces a contempt of court case over the same issue and was set to appear before the IHC in person on Wednesday.

His petition against the FIR under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The court issued notices to Islamabad IGP, DIG, the magistrate who is the complainant in the FIR, and the SHO who registered the case.

They have been told to submit their replies by September 8.

Barrister Salman Safdar and Naeem Haider Advocate represented Imran Khan in the court.