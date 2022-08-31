Aid agencies press Pakistan to open trade link with India

International aid agencies have been pressing Pakistan to reopen its trade link with India so that they could buy food items from the neighboring country to help flood victims in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday that “more than one international agency has approached the govt to allow them to bring food items from India through the land border.”

Pakistan suspended trade with India after New Delhi abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Reopening the trade link with India is a quandary that no Pakistani government would like to be in.

Referring to this difficulting, Miftah Ismail said that the government will make a decision only after consulting its coalition partners and “key stakeholders.”

“The govt will take the decision to allow imports or not based on supply shortage position, after consulting its coalition partners & key stakeholders,” he said in a tweet.

Floods have destroyed crops on millions of acres and Pakistan is now faced with a food security crisis.

The government announced on Monday that it will facilitate the import of onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan to meet the local demand and ensure availability and price stability.