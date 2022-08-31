FATF team arrives in Pakistan for onsite visit

A team of experts from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the anti-terror finance and anti-money laundering watchdog, has arrived in Pakistan for an onsite visit.

The FATF experts will stay in Pakistan until Friday, September 2, SAMAA TV reported.

They will meet officials and others to verify the measures Pakistan has taken for countering terror finance and stopping money laundering.

The onsite visit is the final step before Pakistan is taken off the gray list of sanctions.

The FATF team will submit a report after the visit and a final announcement about Pakistan’s gray list status will be made in October.

