‘Down market’ fare: Deepika ditches red-carpet gown for Filmfare awards

There is no denying that Deepika Padukone is the queen of red-carpet fashion. However, at this year’s Filmfare the Padmavat actor decided to change up things and abandoned the tradition of donning elaborate dresses in favor of a much more casual look of oversized shirt and denim jeans.

One reason we can understand for Deepika’s lack of concern for her dressing was that perhaps she was not in the running for any of the awards her self.

Rather, her purpose of even turning up at the awards ceremony was to support her superstar husband Ranveer Singh who received the best actor (Male) award for his role in the 2021 cricket period drama 83.

Even though she played a role in 83 apart from producing it and was invited on stage to present the award to winner Ranveer, it did not stop her from dressing down for the event.

Filmfare posted a picture of the duo on Instagram captioned, “Ranveer Singh walks out hand-in-hand with Deepika Padukone post bagging his Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)”.

One can perhaps understand that she did it to keep the focus on her husband, but somehow it ended up having the opposite impact.

Torrent of criticism

After her appearance at the event, some fans seemed disappointed and questioned her decision.

On Filmfare’s Instagram post, netizens criticized the couple’s dressing choices.

A user shared her disappointment writing, “Why is Deepika Padukone so casually dressed for an event as huge as Filmfare? Or are Indian events now down market for her to be well turned up”.

Another person wrote that “Deepika has to wear sleeping clothes, because all her outfits were tried on by Ranvir before the show”, mocking the actor’s unique dressing sense.

One of the users commented, “Someone should’ve told Deepika that the invitation is for the mega award not for grocery shopping.

One more user said that “What did she want to prove by wearing that? Even her airport looks are so glam!”

While her outfit annoyed some fans, others compared her to Meryl Streep.

A fan of Deepika wrote, “Its actually so iconic of her to show up like this, highlight of the whole show”

A user, suzzylina explained why the actor was dressed like that, she commented that Deepika attended the event as behind the scene producer for her film nominations, she didn’t even walk the red carpet.

Bollywood actress Deepika is considered as a style icon. Be it attending the mega event of Met Gala or Cannes Film Festival.

Due to her distinct fashion sense, Deepika always becomes a part of the headlines.