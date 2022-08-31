PM orders airlifting 700 tourists still stranded in Kalam

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the immediate evacuation of around 700 tourists who were still stranded in Swat valley’s Kalam.

He has provided his helicopter for the airlift operation. The prime minister also announced Rs10 billion in relief aid.

The road link to Kalam remains suspended after floods destroyed bridges and roads in the valley. Only areas up to Bahrain are accessible by road.

The prime minister arrived in Kalam on Wednesday and met with stranded tourists. A woman from Karachi told him that tourists who could pull some strings had been airlifted while others were left behind.

Shehbaz Sharif assured her that he will monitor the rescue efforts himself.

He issued instructions to speed up the evacuation of tourists and other people.

The military has been airlifting tourists for the past few days but Shehbaz Sharif has also provided a federal government helicopter reserved for the prime minister.

The helicopter has arrived in Kalam, SAMAA TV reported.

Shehbaz Sharif announced that he was tasking the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) with the repairs of damaged roads.

He also interacted with local people and was seen hugging an elderly man, who blessed him with his prayers.

Local residents told him that they were facing food and medicine shortages.

In Swat’s Kanju he was brief about rescue and relief operations.

The prime minister was told that the government was prioritizing the rescue of tourists using helicopters, but it would take another two days to airlift all of them.

Shehbaz Sharif was told originally that there were around 2,000 tourists stranded in the Kalam valley and some others in Kumrat valley.

The district administration said using around a dozen helicopters of the military and civil government that they had so far evacuated some 1,200 tourists and the rescue of some 250 tourists is underway.

The remaining tourists are expected to be rescued by Friday, the officials said.

In the meantime, the administration is also providing food packs and rations to stranded residents and tourists.