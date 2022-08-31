Rupee rallies against US dollar

The Pakistan rupee continued its rally against the US dollar and rose by Rs1.37 in the interbank market on Wednesday.

The rupee is growing stronger against the greenback on the back of the IMF decision to approve a $1.17 billion loan tranche for Pakistan.

The US dollar closed at Rs218.75 in the interbank market or 0.63% lower on Wednesday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the open market, the US dollar shed Rs2 and was being traded at Rs218.50.

On Tuesday, the US dollar shed Rs7 in the open market.

In the run-up to the IMF loan approval, the value of the rupee against the US dollar has fluctuated this year.

Political and economic uncertainty pushed the US dollar to Rs240 on July 28, but the rupee rallied against the greenback when prospects of the IMF deal improved.

However, the local currency came under pressure after renewed political tensions fueled uncertainty.