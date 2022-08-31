NEPRA approve Rs3.34 FCA charges for July

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs4.34 per unit Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) charges for the month of July at the request of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

The decision — handed down after hearing at NEPRA — will apply to all power consumers except those of the K-Electric.

The CPPA, in its request, had stated that the production cost of electricity in July was higher than the approved tariff.

The agency had demanded Rs4.69 per unit increase on the account of FCA but it was allowed only Rs4.34 per unit, the NEPRA said.

NEPRA ruling will allow power distribution companies to mop up Rs59.7 billion from power consumers.

During the hearing, the CPPA officials said that they will file an appeal against the Lahore High Court decision to stay the collection of FCA charges for the month of June.

The officials said that June FCA charges would have allowed discos to generate Rs133 billion and if the money was not collected, the uninterrupted supply of power will prove difficult.