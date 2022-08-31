US ‘deeply saddened’ by devastating Pakistan floods

The United States on Tuesday expressed that it was ’deeply saddened by the devastating floods ravaging Pakistan, as it said it was standing by Islamabad in this hour of need.

Washington also stated it was committed to addressing climate-related issues as a top priority.

This was stated on Tuesday by US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel during the department’s regular news briefing.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan,” he said, adding, “We stand with Pakistan during this difficult time.”

In a statement at the beginning of the briefing, Patel read a statement on the provision of $30 million to Pakistan via its aid agency, USAID. This made the US the single largest humanitarian donor to Pakistan.

“With these funds, USAID partners will prioritize urgently needed support for food, nutrition, multi-purpose cash, safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene, and shelter assistance,” Patel said, adding that Pakistanis had lost a major source of livelihood and food.

He added that a USAID disaster management specialist had reached Islamabad on Monday to assess the impact of the floods and coordinate with partners on response efforts.

“USAID staff in Islamabad, Bangkok, Washington DC continue to monitor the situation in close coordination with local partners, the government of Pakistan, and US Embassy Islamabad,” he said.

Addressing climate

In response to a question on addressing the climate factor behind the floods, Patel said that the US was committed to addressing the issue.

“We’ve seen, I’m sure, a number of extreme weather events across the world over the past year or two,” he began, adding, “And so it’s for that reason that addressing climate both through the work of this department and the interagency continues to be one of the top priorities for this administration.”

“It’s work that Secretary Blinken takes seriously. It’s a key goal of his, as well as the important work being led by Special Envoy Kerry as well,” he said, referring to top US officials.