Contempt hearing against Imran, superflood averted, PM in KP, petroleum prices

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Contempt proceedings against Imran

A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court is set to hear a contempt of court case against PTI Chief Imran Khan today. The court initiated suo moto proceedings after the former prime minister issued threats to Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and other officials.

The bench will meet at 2:30pm and Imran Khan has been summoned in person. Special security arrangements will be in place inside and outside the court, with limited numbers of passes being issued to laywers and journalists.

In a related case registered against Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), the PTI chief has offered to take back his words about Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Imran Khan has also filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court to get the ATA FIR against him quashed.

Petroleum prices

The federal government is expected to announce petroleum prices for the next fortnight today.

SAMAA TV’s Wahab Kamran reported that petrol price may be decreased by Rs3 per litre while diesel may become expensive.

Superflood averted

The risk of a superflood at barrages in Sindh has been averted. Instead of a massive flood torrent passhing through almost a century-old Sukkur Barrage, now a flow of 600,000 cusecs is expected.

A third flood deluge from Punjab has already entered Sindh province. Sukkur and Guddu barrages are in high flood for the past ten days.

Meanwhile, the water level of River Kabul has come down from 300,000 cusecs to 116,900 cusecs.

PM Shehbaz tours KP districts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is touring the flood-hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province today.

The PM will visit Swat valley and Lower Kohistan and review flood relief activities.

He will also meet with flood victims.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will tour the South Punjab region, which has been devasted by floods. She will meet with flood victims in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Khuzdar-Gwadar motorway remains closed

The motorway M-19 connecting Khuzdar with Gwadar remains closed for the 18th consecutive day. The vital road link was closed due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

Other roads in Balochistan province have also been damaged.

