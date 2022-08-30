Burst pipe: Water supply to several areas of Karachi to normalize by week end

Repair work on a 72-inch diameter water pipeline supplying water to the city from Dhabeji is still underway. As a result, several areas of Karachi are facing acute shortage of water.

The water supply disruption has resulted in a shortfall of at least 100 million gallons for the megacity. The dearth is likely to continue for another three, four days until the supply line is repaired.

The areas affected due to shortage of water supply are Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Nazimabad, Gulberg, Federal B Area, and North Nazimabad.

On Monday, three water pipelines burst due to a sudden power breakdown at the Dhabeji pumping station at 5am.

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) Spokesperson Abdul Qadir says the power was restored at 6:30am but three pipelines at Dhabeji pumping station were affected.

As per the water utility agency, 125 millions gallon daily (mgd) water shortfall was reported due to break down water supply lines.

The KWSB Chief Engineer (E&M) Intikhab Ahmed Rajput said the repair work of PRC line was still underway. Due to the cemented structure, it will take time to repair; he added.

The chief engineer said the two steel pipelines had been repaired on Monday evening, adding the water supply from these lines was back to normal.

The repair work of the PRC line will take another three to four days to complete as it is made up of cemented material which requires time for restoration.

Rajput said this PRC line is supplying water to Karachi since 1969.

“There is a 100 mgd water shortfall in the system right now. The water supply to Karachi will return to normalcy in the next four days,” he added.