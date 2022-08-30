Balochistan’s agricultural losses from floods stand at nearly Rs98b

Balochistan Agriculture Director General (DG) Abdul Wahab Kakar on Tuesday said that devastating rains and floods had caused Rs98 billion losses to the agriculture sector of the province.

“The loss incurred to the agriculture sector of Balochistan alone is estimated at Rs98 billion,” DG said during a meeting held at agriculture office to review the losses caused by the rain in the province.

Agri-Engineering Director Syed Bashir Ahmed Agha besides other officers attended the meeting.

DG said that due to heavy downpour and accompanying flash floods, crops, orchards, 15,800 tube wells, ponds and solar systems had been damaged on an area of 190,000 acres.

On the directives of Provincial Agriculture Minister Mir Asad Baloch, a summary has been moved to Balochistan CM seeking Rs50 billion for repair of the damaged infrastructure and compensation.

He said that over 60% people of Balochistan were directly or indirectly attached with the agriculture sector for their means of livelihood.

Recent floods followed by incessant rains, like other sectors also caused massive losses to the agriculture sector.

DG noted that on the directives of the minister, a team comprising PDMA officials, district administration and agriculture experts carried out a joint survey assessing the exact losses.

While demanding release of early funds, DG said with the approval of required funds; repair work would be initiated to restore the disrupted communication system.