Videos 7 se 8 With Kiran Naz | SAMAATV | 30 August 2022 7 se 8 With Kiran Naz | SAMAATV | 30 August 2022 Aug 30, 2022 7 se 8 With Kiran Naz | SAMAATV | 30 August 2022 Recommended ‘Third’ of Pakistan under water’ Water supply to areas of Karachi to return normal by week end Can petrol, diesel prices go down next fortnight? Most Popular Google for Startups Accelerator launches in Pakistan Qatar wants to take over Pakistan’s airports Floods 2022: Help those affected by floods by donating to these authenticated accounts