Can petrol, diesel prices go down next fortnight?

The petrol price in Pakistan is likely to go down by Rs3 for the next fortnight however the rates of other fuel types are going to take opposite direction.

The government is going to review fuel prices after the fortnight on August end.

The new prices will remain applicable from September 1 to 15.

As per suggestion by Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), the government can cut Rs2.98 per liter on petrol from September 1.

The slash in petrol price can come on the heels of the new ex-refinery price which is going to be Rs184.41 per liter against Rs197.39 as of August 16.

However, the relief could be limited as the oil companies have suggested increasing diesel price by Rs8.88 per liter.

Kerosene oil can see a whooping increase of Rs16.65 per liter while light diesel can also witness an uptick of Rs12.93 per liter in its price.

The final decision in this regard will however be taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.