Health experts warn of epidemic outbreak in flood-hit areas

Health experts have warned of a possible outbreak of Gastritis, Typhus, Dengue, Malaria, Diarrhoea, Cholera and skin infections in the flood-hit areas.

The stagnant water, unhealthy environment, contaminated drinking water and unhygienic food might add to the misery of the flood-hit people.

“If the government does not take the necessary steps to encounter these challenges, then I think we are heading towards another disaster,” said Professor Rana Jawad Asghar, an Islamabad-based epidemiologist.

Prof. Asghar said if the government wants to prevent spread of waterborne and airborne diseases in flood-hit areas, it must provide clean drinking water, tents, clean clothes and hygienic food items to the affectees.

“On the other hand people must change their eating habits and follow the health expert’s advice,” he suggested.

He said that the stagnant water becomes the breeding ground for mosquitos while the sewage mixed with drinking water could cause an outbreak of diarrhea and cholera.

Prof. Asghar further added that we have witnessed many cases of bone fractures and other severe injuries due to landslide and building collapse.

He further said that the IDPs are also more prone to psychological or post-traumatic disorder and the government should focus on providing them psychological care to help them recover.

Dr Faisal Mehmood, Section Head Infectious Diseases Department Agha Khan University Hospital, has warned of outbreaks of diseases like diarrhoea, typhus, dengue and Malaria etc in areas that are not directly affected by the floods.

He said that large numbers of dengue cases are already being reported this year since the start of the monsoon season.

“Only in Agha Khan Hospital, around thousand dengue cases have already been reported,” he said.

The data released by the Sindh health department reveals that 1,072 dengue cases have been reported from all over the province.

Professor Iqbal Afridi, former head of the Psychology Department at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), said that it has been proven by research that people witnessing the catastrophe on their television sets are also affected by post-traumatic disorder.

“Those watching these incidents daily on news bulletins may develop post-traumatic disorder in the future,” he said.

“They would become angry at the government, and feel scared,” he said, adding that people also want to help but they are reluctant due to uncertainty and anger towards the government.

They are prone to developing depression and anxiety.

He also said that it is the responsibility of the media to highlight the positive image coming out of these areas and relief activities.

“People get encouraged if they see people helping those who are in need,” he added.

He suggested that the government should not let flood affectees sit idle and take steps to keep them busy.

Dr Amna Sarwar, who is working as dermatologist at Children Hospital located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, said that a large number of flood victims at different flood relief camps in Gulshan-e-Iqbal have different skin infections.

She suggested those who are providing relief to flood affectees must provide them clean towels and soaps to help them stay safe from skin diseases.

“The government also must provide Sulfur soaps and sulfur lotions in all flood-hit areas,” she suggested.

Her colleague, Dr Mehboob Nonari, said that the children are the worst affected.

“Gastritis, Typhus, Dengue, Malaria, skin infection, Diarrhoea, Cholera, ear infections, chest infections, allergy, Tonsils, Mams, Ammonia and nausea are the most common diseases among children,” he informed.

“Government should provide ORS, Flagel, Brufen and other antibiotics with clean drinking water and hygienic foods to all affected areas,” he concluded.