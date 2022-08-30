Contempt of court case: Imran Khan ready to take words uttered in ‘Josh-e-Khitabat’ back

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan submitted a reply to the show-cause notice issued to him for his “contemptuous and intimidating” statement against Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued the former PM a show-cause notice and asked him to appear before the court on August 31.

In his reply, the PTI chief said that throughout his life, he has strictly followed the law.

The former PM said the Constitution gives everyone the right to not only raise his voice against injustice but also to use all means to stop injustice.

“With this right in view, the Respondent announced that he would use legal means to seek justice for Shahbaz Gill. The Respondent had been informed that Shahbaz Gill was subjected to inhuman custodial torture and was sexually abused and dehumanized,” he maintained.

The PTI chief said that he was also informed that the learned judicial officer was also aware of the abuse which mentally broke Gill down.

He claimed that “the learned judicial officer handed him [Gill] over to the same agency who had subjected him to such torture and was responsible for the inhuman treatment to him.”

Imran Khan said he raised his voice to express that he intends to take legal action and seek justice for Shahbaz Gill.

The PTI chief said that he had mistaken the judicial magistrate for the executive magistrate.

He said that he is ready to take his words back if he had annoyed the court with his remarks.

“If, in a public rally and in the flow of speech (Josh e Khitabat), the Respondent uttered words which could annoy this Honourable Court, the Respondent wants to categorically state that it was certainly not his intent.”

Professing the respect he has for the judiciary, Imran Khan in his reply said that he “does not believe in hurting the feelings of Hon’ble Judges. The Respondent submits with humility that if words he uttered are regarded as inappropriate, he is willing to take them back.”

He also claimed that his speech was taken out of context and requested to discharge the show-cause notice.