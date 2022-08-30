Snapchat introduces new dual camera feature

Snapchat has unveiled a dual camera function allowing users to record several angles and themes simultaneously.

The feature has four configurations: vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture, and cutaway. Users can also use their favorite creative tools, such as music, Stickers, and Lenses.

The dual camera feature was tested in April as a part of Snapchat’s director mode, which will release in the near future. The feature will allow users to be more creative with a wide range of tools.

While the image is vertical or horizontal in the first two modes, picture-in-picture overlay a circular front-facing camera view on top of the back camera view.

Snapchat uses a cut-out from the front-facing camera to create the cut-out view over the rear camera image.

The dual camera feature is available on iOS starting this week, with Android following in the coming months.