Snapchat introduces new dual camera feature

The feature will allow users to record or capture photos using the front and back iPhone cameras at the same time
Samaa Web Desk Aug 30, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Snapchat has unveiled a dual camera function allowing users to record several angles and themes simultaneously.

The feature has four configurations: vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture, and cutaway. Users can also use their favorite creative tools, such as music, Stickers, and Lenses.

The dual camera feature was tested in April as a part of Snapchat’s director mode, which will release in the near future. The feature will allow users to be more creative with a wide range of tools.

While the image is vertical or horizontal in the first two modes, picture-in-picture overlay a circular front-facing camera view on top of the back camera view.

Snapchat uses a cut-out from the front-facing camera to create the cut-out view over the rear camera image.

The dual camera feature is available on iOS starting this week, with Android following in the coming months.

