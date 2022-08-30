Imran Khan moves IHC for quashing terrorism FIR

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking quashing of terrorism case against him.

Imran Khan – who was charged under the anti-terror law for hurling threats at a female judge and Islamabad Police officials – has urged the high court to quash the first information report (FIR) against him.

“Contents of FIR do not disclose the commission of any scheduled offense falling under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997,” the petition read.

He said that the settled principle of object, design, and purpose provided in the Act were absent in his speech.

Imran Khan also maintained that the aggrieved party (female judge or police IG and DIG) did not come forth to register FIR but it was rather registered through a planted complainant.

The ex-PM said the registration of a terrorism case against him was a ‘colorable exercise of power’, urging the court to quash the FIR.