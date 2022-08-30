Gill’s bail rejected because ‘sufficient incriminating evidence present’

An Islamabad court on Tuesday morning rejected the bail plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case because ‘sufficient incriminating material is present’.

This was contained in the verdict penned by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal.

In the nine-page verdict, Judge Iqbal noted that “prima facie, the accused has, at least, committed the offence under Section 131 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).”

Section 131 of PPC contains:

The judge added that the offence with which Gill has been charged with falls within the prohibitory clause of Section 497 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The section relates the grant of bail for an otherwise non-bailable offence.

Moreover, the judge noted that no codal formality under section 196 CrPC is required for lodging of FIR for the offence.

“Sufficient incriminating material is available on the record against the accused; therefore, this bail petition is dismissed,” the judge ruled.

Judge Iqbal added that “all the observations made in this bail order are tentative in nature and will have no effect on the merits of the case.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the judge called both the defence and prosecution to the court and pronounced his verdict before them.

After the judge announced the verdict, Islamabad Police resumed custody of Gill and took him back to a holding cell. Gill remains in the physical custody of the Islamabad Police in the case.

Gill was arrested from Islamabad’s Bani Gala area on August 9 on charges of sedition in a case registered at the Kohsar police station by the state for allegedly attempting to incite mutiny within state institutions through a televised speech.

Gill had subsequently filed a bail plea before the district and sessions court.

Later, during a search of his allotted flat in the Parliament Lodges, an unlicenced weapon was discovered. While he was charged with the possession of the weapon, he managed to secure bail in that case.