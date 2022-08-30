Govt to facilitate import of tomatoes, onions from Iran & Afghanistan

Amid flood situation, the government will facilitate the import of onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan to meet the local demand and ensure availability and price stability.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar to assess the availability of tomatoes and onions in the country.

During the meeting, it was discussed that the country will face a shortage of tomatoes and onions in the next three months.

The recent floods have heavily damaged the crops resulting in price hike and shortage of these commodities.

The participants agreed that the import of tomatoes and onions will help to stabilize the commodities prices and will ensure availability in the market.

To further facilitate import, the ministries of commerce and national food security and research and the Federal Board of Revenue will work together.

They will monitor the situation daily to ensure the supply of the commodities to the market.

The meeting was apprised that the private sector is the supplier, as well as importer of the two commodities.

A proposal to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will be tabled to allow a waiver of levies and duties on the import of both vegetables to keep their prices low in the market.

It was discussed in the meeting that import from Iran and Afghanistan will have minimal impact on the precious foreign exchange because of special arrangements on trade with these countries.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar said that immediate steps should be taken to ensure the availability of tomatoes and onions to the consumer, while every effort should be made to stabilize their prices.

Ministry of commerce through commercial counselors and trade attachés is in contact with the foreign governments to make the arrangements in the shortest time, he added.

Qamar said the ministry of national food security and research, in coordination with all stakeholders, will continue to monitor the food security situation in the country and will take steps to ensure food availability locally.