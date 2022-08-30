Asia Cup: Pakistan likely to make multiple changes in do-or-die contest

Pakistan are expected to make multiple changes in the do-or-die match of the Asia Cup against Hong Kong on Friday.

The Men in Green suffered a five-wicket defeat against India in their opening match despite valiant effort from pacer Naseem Shah.

According to sources, Naseem, who made his T20I debut against India, is likely to be rested for the game. The 19-year-old had cramps in the game due to hot weather and dehydration.

Although, he is fit to play in the game, however, the team management is keen on resting the young pacer and test the bench strength.

Mohammad Hasnain or Hasan Ali, who are included in the squad in place of injured Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr respectively, are likely to be included in the XI.

Moreover, the think-tank is also considering rookie batter Haider Ali in place of Ifthikar Ahmed in the middle-order.

Furthermore, sources said, during the team meeting they all mulled over the possibility to shuffle the batting order, especially the opening pair.

There is a possibility that Fakhar Zaman would open alongside captain Babar Azam, while Mohammad Rizwan would bat at number three.