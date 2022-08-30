Ticket prices for Pakistan v England T20I series revealed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced ticket prices for the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England.

The series will be played in Karachi from 20-25 September and 28 September to 2 October in Lahore.

Tickets will be available online on Wednesday at 1000 PST at https://pcb.bookme.pk/ Payments can be made using Easypaisa/Jazzcash/creditcard/Nift options, while helpline number is 03137786888.

The minimum price for a ticket in Karachi will start from PKR250 and will go as high as PKR1,500.

Likewise, affordable prices have been fixed for the Lahore T20Is, which now range from PKR3,000 to PKR500. When Australia played a T20I here on 5 April, ticket prices ranged from PKR4,000 to PKR500.

The PCB has already announced gate proceeds from the first T20I will be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Ticket prices of Karachi T20Is

Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad (VIP enclosure) – PKR1,500

Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram (premium enclosure) – PKR750

Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani (first-class enclosures) – PKR500

Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosure) – PKR250

Ticket prices for Lahore T20Is:

Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan (VIP enclosures) – PKR3,000

Rajas and Saeed Anwar (premium enclosures) – PKR1,500

Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz (first-class enclosures) – PKR750

Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosures) – PKR250