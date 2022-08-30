Shahid Afridi gives two cents on ‘mishandling’ of Shaheen Afridi’s injury

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has opened up about the rehabilitation of pacer Shaheen Afridi’s knee injury.

While speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match, Afridi was asked about the “mishandling” of the fast-bowler’s injury.

“Injuries should not be taken lightly. If you don’t look after it properly, the injury is likely to worsen,” said Afridi.

“I’m sure Cliffe [Deacon] tried his best but he might not been able to understand the situation clearly. However, Shaheen will be in good hands in England under Dr Zaf [Zafar Iqbal],” he added.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced that Afridi has departed for London where he will complete his rehabilitation.

Shaheen suffered a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury in July whilst fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

It must be noted that it took the PCB more than a month to decide that Shaheen will not have access to proper rehabilitation while staying with the team.

Interestingly, the nature of the injury was also inadvertently revealed through a social media post, where Afridi was seen chatting with India’s Virat Kohli.

Afridi was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup and home T20I series against England, earlier this month. Uncertainty also surrounds his participation in the T20 World Cup, later this year.