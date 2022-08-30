ADB, World Bank working on providing flood focused assistance to Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB) are working to provide assistance to flood-ravaged Pakistan.

When SAMAA TV reached out to the representatives of the global lender, the WB said that they are “currently focused on providing funding for immediate relief for the populations affected by the floods, and supporting the reconstruction efforts as needs are expected to be very large.”

The bank said that they are working closely with the authorities, both at the federal and provincial levels, as well as accelerating the implementation and disbursement of our existing portfolio.

The expected flows of funding, however, will depend on the progress of implementation of these projects including ongoing repurposing efforts requested by authorities to cater for the immediate needs generated by the floods.

WB said that it can’t share any specific projections of funding at this stage.

ADB says flood relief assistance is process

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said that the international lender its team is working on flood-focused assistance for Pakistan.

The flood-related assistance, which is currently in the process, will be separate from $2.3 billion that it has programmed for Pakistan till June 30, 2023.

Tens of millions of people affected by relentless monsoon rains that have submerged a third of the country and claimed more than 1,100 lives, so far.

Authorities and charities are struggling to accelerate aid delivery to more than 33 million people affected, a challenging task in areas cut off because roads and bridges have been washed away.