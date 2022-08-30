Imran Khan laments absence of long-term planning to overcome economic challenges

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan lamented that there had never been long-term planning to lift the country’s economy or to protect its environment.

He was addressing a seminar pertaining to Pakistan’s economy in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said he learned about the economy of Pakistan during his 3.5 rule.

The ex-PM recalled how overseas Pakistanis helped him built welfare projects like Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

Taking a jibe at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said that the commission must have seen ‘foreign funding’ during a telethon for fundraising for flood victims on Monday in which Rs5 billion were pledged by donors.

Imran Khan said that if they get in power again, they would come prepared as ‘out of the box’ thinking was required to run Pakistan’s economy now.

PTI chairman said they have decided to form an economic team to pre-emptively assess how to do it. If we come in power again, we would be knowing the challenges and solutions to them beforehand; ex-PM said.

Censuring the coalition government in the center, he said that during their four months in power; they have devastated Pakistan’s economy and put the country on backtrack.

Imran Khan iterated that the steps taken by the incumbent government during its brief tenure nowhere features the poor.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic; the then-opposition pushed them to impose lockdown without caring about the poor, he said.

The challenges are big now, and it would be required to take big steps to pull the country out of the economic crisis it is mired in currently.

He talked about engagement of overseas Pakistanis for achieving the goal.

The former premier reiterated the need for ‘out of the box’ thinking for protecting the poor especially in an aftermath of floods.