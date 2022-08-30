Meera dances in New York, Shaan gathers industry leaders: Celebrities’ raise funds for flood victims

Many people have lost their lives and a hundred others have become homeless in the affected flood areas of the country. Amidst this crucial time some Pakistani celebrities have been making efforts to support the flood affected areas.

Famous Lollywood actor Meera has won hearts with her efforts for the flood victims in Pakistan. She posted a video on her Instagram of her performing live in New York, a show organized by her to raise funds for the flood.

In another post she posted a photo promoting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s telethon to raise funds for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhnwa.

Pakistan Film Industry Association (PFIA), held an online meeting for the proposal for the formation of the task force for the recent floods.

In the meeting actor Shan Shahid suggested that Artists’ shows should be organized in London to establish Pakistan Film Producers Disaster Management Fund for the flood victims He also said that he will conduct a telethon to raise funds for the cause.

The Waar actor also tweeted a prayer, he wrote, “Almighty Allah please protect Pakistan”

Singer-songwriter Hadiqa Kiani has started Vaseela-e-Raah campaign to support the flood affectees. Her campaign has sent tons of flood relief goos to the affected areas

She believes that in this time of difficulty we all should work together and appreciate the ones helping in any way instead of criticizing each other.

Actors Faysal Qureshi, Asim Mehmood, Naveed Raza and Faizan Shaikh joined hands with the CEO of JDC Foundation Syed Zafar Abbas and organized a fundraising event at Do Talwar, Karachi, where they collected funds and money to for the Flood victims.

Pakistani celebrities working with JDC Foundation for the flood fundraiser. VIDEO: JDC FOUNDATION PAKISTAN/FACEBOOK

The renown model and actor Mahira Khan shared a tweet of Al-Khidmat foundation Pakistan on her account and captioned it: “Big or small.. whatever one can do.”

Shehzad Roy in his video message on twitter said that we should channel our efforts and coordinate with the DCs of the affected areas and donate the commodities that are needed there.

Seasoned actor Bushra Ansari posted on her Instagram too, in a short video she appealed for support for the flood victims.

In another post, she shared a list of bank accounts accepting funds for the flood. She captioned the post, “Please spread the word.”

Actors Bilal Ashraf and Yashma Gill posted stories on their IG accounts sharing the details of bank accounts details of the people who are collecting funds and urged people to donate as much as they can.

Other celebrities also sent prayers and motivated people for the donations on their social media accounts.

Hamza Ali Abbasi was deeply saddened by the devastating floods and took to his twitter to express his concerns.

“Heartbreaking devastation from floods in Pakistan. Climate change and global warming is hitting us hard. I hope we can build reservoirs soon because these floods will happen again! Please locate a credible relief effort and donate generously to it. May God ease hardships of the affected.”

Music Producer Rohail Hayyat shared a screenshot in his tweet which included the list of organizations collecting donations for flood relief. He wrote, “Every contribution no matter how small makes a difference. Sharing a list of organizations helping out with flood relief. Please donate generously”

As per the official figures by NDMA the massive floods have so far claimed 1,033 lives and injured 1,527 people. The estimated number of affected people is around 30 million.