WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed stars in National T20 Cup

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed starred in Sindh’s victory over Southern Punjab during the first day of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The right-hander top-scored with 42 runs in 32 balls to help his side set a competitive 148-run target. His innings included six fours with a strike-rate of 131.25.

Ahmed also bagged two catches behind the stumps during the run-chase.

An impressive all-round performance helped Ahmed clinch the player of the match award.

The 35-year-old last represented Pakistan in November, 2021, during a T20I match against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

He has played for the national side in 49 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is, scoring 2657, 2315 and 818 runs respectively.

It must be noted that a brilliant bowling display helped Sindh clinched the match as Southern Punjab were dismissed for only 105.

Pacer Sohail Khan bagged figures of 3/15 in 2.4 overs. Meanwhile, Danish Aziz and Zahid Mehmood bagged two wickets each.

“The National T20 will be played in two legs with Pindi Cricket Stadium playing host to first 16 of the 33 matches from 30 August till 7 September. Multan Cricket Stadium will stage the second leg between 10 till 19 September,” the PCB said in a press release on August 25.

“The National T20 teams will move to Rawalpindi on Thursday (26 August) to commence their preparations of the tournament.

“To ensure the players participating in the tournament get their due share of exposure and the fans get to enjoy the action-packed matches, the double-headers from 30 August till 11 September have been scheduled in a manner that they do not clash with the ACC Asia Cup T20.”