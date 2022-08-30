No place is sacred: Anger builds in India after 26 Muslims booked for ‘offering congregational prayers’ at home

At least 26 Muslims have been arrested for organizing congregational prayers inside their home in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The August 24 incident, however, has caused a wave of anger across India amongst Muslims who now ask if they are even free to pray in their homes.

Following the arrests, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted the Uttar Pradesh (UP) authorities for booking 26 Muslims for offering congregational prayers at a house in UP village on the complaint of neighbors.

Speaking on the incident, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi pointed out that Muslims have been praying in congregation at the same location for the past 42 years.

The veteran leader said he considers the move ‘contrary to the ruling of the Indian Supreme Court’ and an ‘injustice’.

“What is the issue if one offers namaz at his home?” the AIMIM chief questioned the UP authorities at a presser held on Monday.

“Offering namaz on the road is a problem, and now doing so inside one’s own home has also become objectionable?”

Meanwhile Omar Abdullah took to twitter to express his disdain.

“I’m sure if one of the neighbors had a hawan with 26 friends and relatives that would be perfectly acceptable. It’s not the “mass gathering” that is the problem, it’s the offering of namaz.”

Police have registered a case against the 26 worshippers under Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under the pretext of public mischief.

Till the filing of this news, police had not arrested the booked persons in the said case.

According to Indian news wire service ANI, three days ago Moradabad SP SK Meena said there is no mosque in the area where the incident took place, only two houses.

He said police registered an FIR after receiving a complaint against the owners of the houses for holding a gathering without seeking permission from the authorities.

“After receiving a complaint, a case has been registered against the owners of both houses; both are absconding,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On the other hand, Wahid Saifi, who has been nominated in the FIR, told an Indian media outlet that he owns the land where namaz has been offered “frequently since Independence”.

“But recently, some miscreants, claiming themselves to be Bajrang Dal activists, objected to it by claiming it is a new practice,” the booked house owner added.

Saifi said that the activists complained to police on June 3, but a case was filed on August 24.