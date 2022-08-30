Free will marriage: Court cancels Zaheer’s bail, directs to arrest him

A Karachi court on Tuesday cancelled the bail of Zaheer Ahmed, the man with whom a Karachi-based teenager had allegedly eloped to Lahore, in a kidnapping case.

The court subsequently directed his arrest.

On Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Central heard the case of kidnapping the teenager.

After reviewing the charge sheet submitted by the police in the case, the judge read out his decision on his bail, which had been previously reserved.

The judge decided to cancel Zaheer Ahmed’s bail and directed police to arrest him.

The court also ordered the medical examination of the teenage girl at the center of the saga.

The Additional Sessions Judge East, Karachi, approved on Monday the case challan of the teenage girl who had eloped to Punjab and solemnized her Nikkah with Zaheer Ahmed.

The court has also removed rape charges from the case, noting that since the couple had solemnized the Nikkah, there was no need to insert rape clauses in the case.

Teenage girl case

The teenage girl had allegedly eloped to Punjab, where she had solemnized her marriage as per the local laws by claiming to be 16 years of age. However, her parents claimed that she had been kidnapped and brainwashed into the union and feared that she might have been trafficked.

A two-member medical board formed earlier in June had found that the teenage girl’s bones were not that of a 14-year-old.

The chief radiologist further suggested that the girl’s age was more than 17 years of age.

“Bone age is between 16 to 17 years,” read the certificate.

Based on that report, the Sindh High Court had allowed her to exercise her free will and leave with whomever she wanted.

However, the court’s decision was challenged by the teenage girl’s father in the Supreme Court, which sent the case back to a trial court.

The trial court then issued directions to form a new medical board after the parents challenged the constitution and conduct of the previous medical board.

Subsequently, last week a new, six-member medical board was formed to conduct a fresh age determination test for the teenage girl.

On July 4, the medical board determined that the age of the teenager was between 15-16 years of age, closer to 15.

The case took an unexpected turn on July 19 when the teenager approached Lahore’s district court, asking to be moved to a shelter home.

She claimed that she fears for her life as she is getting death threats.

The court accepted her request and ordered the authorities to move her to a shelter home.

Later on, she was moved to a shelter home in Karachi on Sindh High Court’s order.