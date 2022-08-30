I have forgiven Mahira Khan, says Khalilur Rehman Qamar

(In)famous writer-director Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has been known to rile up emotions, particularly among several actors for his unfiltered remarks. But he says he now has buried the hatchet with superstar Mahira Khan.

But some strong afters remained with the writer saying “he never forgets.”

Appearing on SAMAA TV show Super Over, Qamar was about his past controversies and if he had something to say about them.

When asked about his spat with actor Mahira Khan, who had famously tweeted against him, the veteran writer and director said all has been forgiven.

Qamar went further, claiming that he and Mahira Khan were friends and that they shared a very good relationship of mutual respect.

The writer-directer, though, stirred the hornet’s nest, stating that given their relationship, the actor could have raised the issue personally with him before posting her “Ghaleez tweet”.

Stating that he would never forget what had happened, he all but ruled out working with Mahira again.

Mahira Khan tweeted on March 4th, 2020, after social activist Marvi Sarmad and Qamar’s heated argument on the show Aaj Ayesha Ehtesham Kay Saath.

“This same man who abused a woman on TV is revered and given project after project because of what?”

Earlier this year, in April, he tweeted, “I’ll always curse myself for the sin I committed by casting her in a very sacred role in my play Sadqay Tumhare, while attaching an Instagram post of Mahira Khan.

He was questioned about his opinion on liberalism, to which he said that there is a very thin line between liberalism and vulgarity, and some of the so-called feminists can’t tell the difference. Moreover, he said he isn’t against feminism while questioning whether the liberal women were actually ‘liberal’?

He went on to say that he does not care if someone misinterprets his views on the subject.

Furthermore, he said, “I never said, “Do takey ki aurat” but the dialogue was “Is do takay ki larki”, specifying the person who had sinned.” He said, the word “Aurat” (woman) was never used as he immensely respects women.

While talking about Mehwish Hayat, who recently appeared on the Disney+ superhero series Miss Marvel he said that Mehwish is a great actor but London Nahi Jaunga was my last film with her.

He continued by saying that Mehwish Hayat has worked a lot in the industry and now others should get a chance too. Moreover, he said, “I’m tired of writing roles for Humayyun Saeed as well.”

He also disclosed that the famous actor Nauman Ijaz proposed a partnership in Khalil’s first drama serial Dastak aur Darwaza.

The writer said, “I auditioned Nauman Ijaz, and he failed, and then Usman Peerzada was selected.”

Watch the show below: