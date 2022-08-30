Johar Town blast: CTD told to expedite filing of charge sheet

A local Lahore court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of three suspects arrested in connection with the Johar Town blast as the counter-terrorism department of Punjab police was directed to speed up the process of filing the charge sheet against the suspects.

On Tuesday, an anti-terror court in Lahore heard the case against three suspects, identified as blast mastermind Samiul Haq and facilitators Aziz Akbar and Naveed Akhtar.

While the suspects were not presented in court, the court reviewed warrants issued for the arrest of the suspects.

The court directed the counter-terrorism police (CTD) to present the charge sheet against the suspects as it extended their judicial remand until September 2.

On June 23, 2021, an explosion took place near the residence of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed in Johar Town. The blast killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.

Days after the incident, the then information minister Fawad Chaudhry and National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf told a press conference that the attack’s mastermind was “an Indian citizen and he is associated with [Indian intelligence agency] RAW”.

Another five suspects implicated in the case are already in judicial custody.