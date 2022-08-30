Tragedy in the making: Over 530,000 cusecs of floodwaters passing through Sukkur

The Dadu district administration declared a flood emergency as the Indus River swelled up with 530,750 cusecs of floodwaters in Sukkur located in upper Sindh according to the data shared by the Flood Forecasting Division at 12pm Monday.

As of now, residents of Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Johi in the Dadu district are migrating to safer areas in the wake of the upcoming heavy flood.

The authorities cite the next ‘48 hours’ as critical and requiring utmost caution on part of the administration and people to deal with the impact of the massive flood.

As per the latest reports delved by the local administration, even Pakistan’s largest lake Manchar is overflowing jeopardizing the lives and properties of those living nearby.

Catastrophe unfolding

Sindh government has claimed that the number of deaths rose to 402 and injuries to 1,055 since the monsoon rains and floods unleashed a catastrophe in the country’s second most populous province.

The total damage has been valued at around Rs860 billion which includes damage to around 1.5 million houses, loss of 11,700 livestock heads, crop destruction on 3.171 million acres across the province.

In Khairpur, more than 50 villages were submerged near the national highway, whereas around 200 houses collapsed in Sukkur’s Yar Mohammad Ghumro village.

In Matiari, rainwater destroyed 40,000 stockpiled wheat sacks supplementing the food shortage in the area.

In the western part of the province, Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBDO) located in Badin overflowed putting the lives and properties in Pangrio and Jhado on the line.

This year, a human tragedy was unleashed by the unabated monsoon rains and flash floods that put the lives of around 33 million people in Pakistan at risk and claimed over 1,000 lives.

NDMA data reflecting social, financial losses

The heavy monsoon rains across the country continue to claim more lives and inflict losses to the people, during the past 24 hours the total death toll rose to 1,136 with the registration of 75 more deaths. As many as 1,634 individuals also got injured due to rain and flood-related incidents within the same time frame.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation routine report Monday that accounted for the overall losses consequent to the battering torrential rains.

The heavy rains and flash floods resulted in the death of at least two men in Mastung and many injured in Noshki.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, some 16 perished due to roof collapse and flash floods in various districts including two men in Lower Dir, one in Swat, four men and two children in DI Khan, four men in Batagram, one man in Kohistan, one man in Bajaur, and one child in Lakki Marwat.

At least 31 people were reported as injured including three men in DI Khan, one man in lower Kohistan, one in Lakki Marwat, one in Torghar, one in Upper Kohistan, five men and seven children in South Waziristan, two women in Bajaur, one woman and three children in Khyber, and four in Shangla.

In Sindh, 53 people perished including 14 men, 15 women and 21 children in Larkana, one man and a child in Hyderabad and a child in Shaheed Benazirabad.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), two men, two women and child were reported dead whereas a man was injured whereas more details were to follow.

In Punjab, the N-55 Fazilpur-Rajanpur highway was blocked due to floodwater intrusion at two locations. A temporary steel bridge was installed and the traffic was plying on alternate routes of N-5 and M-5 through Shaheed Benazir Bridge.

Moreover, 15 joint survey teams of NDMA had reached respective locations in Quetta along with a provincial coordination team, for joint survey and damage assessment in flood affected areas including Pishin, Loralai, Dukki, Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur, Nasirabad, Kohlu, Barkhan and Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Gawadar and Khuzdar.

The Armed Forces Army aviation undertook 27 sorties, rescued 316 stranded persons and distribution of 27.7 tons of relief goods during aerial rescue operations.

The operations were conducted in Noushki, Balochistan; Tank, DIKhan, Kalam and Kumrat in KP and Kohistan and South Punjab.

The report highlighted that mainly dry weather was expected over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours. However, isolated thunderstorms and rains were expected in upper catchment areas of all major rivers along with northeast Balochistan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore Divisions.