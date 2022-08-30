IHC seeks enhanced security to hear Imran Khan’s contempt hearing

Anticipating security issues and the immense rush for the contempt of court hearing against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to institute stringent measures, including entry passes and heightened security deployment.

In a letter to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) chief commissioner and Islamabad Police Inspector General by the Islamabad High Court registrar on Tuesday, the court said that it does not want the case to affect regular cases, litigants and lawyers appearing in those cases.

In this regard, it said that the court has decided to fix the contempt hearings by a larger bench of the high court for 2:30 pm after most of the cases heard earlier in the day have been completed.

Anticipating a rush of Imran’s supporters and the limited capacity of courtroom 1, where the case is expected to be heard, the court said that they would be issuing 55 passes. The high court’s registrar will issue the passes.

Of these, 15 passes will be issued to law officers from the Attorney General and Advocate General, Islamabad’s offices.

Another 15 passes would be issued to Imran’s legal team.

Five passes each would be issued to members of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and the District Bar Association. Presidents of both associations were directed to submit a list of their respective nominees.

The Islamabad High Court Journalists Association has been told to nominate 15 members of the media who can attend the hearing.

“It is noted that entry in Court No.1 shall not be allowed without an entry pass issued by the office of the registrar,” the letter read.

Moreover, it urged the ICT chief commissioner and IG police to “ensure that proper administrative and security arrangements are made so as to maintain the decorum of the court.”