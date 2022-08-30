Celebrities slam incompetence of politicians over recent floods

With large swathes of the country affected by the ongoing floods and tends of millions displaced, celebrities have come out to slam the government and bickering politicians for failing to take adequate measures to not only minimize damage but also in providing timely relief and rescue for those caught in the raging flood rapids.

While they raised funds and called on the people to volunteer, a few Pakistani celebrities were clearly frustrated at the apathy of successive governments in taking necessary steps and lawmakers for their poor performance during the national emergency.

Javed Iqbal actor Yasir Hussain, who is famous for bluntly sharing his thoughts on social media, once again took to his platform of choice, Instagram, and questioned the long-term plans of the government to tackle such natural disasters - which experts warn would become a norm in coming years.

“Rain used to be a mercy and will always remain a mercy. Dams on rivers were and will continue to be a necessity,” the actor wrote on his Instagram story.

“This flood can be handled through aid. What is the plan for next year??” he asked.

Reality TV show Tamasha host Adnan Siddiqui posed a similar question.

In a reel he posted on Instagram regarding the floods, he said, “I think these floods are a punishment from God. We all need to work together.”

Whether you are in the country or outside, whether you are a player or an artist, or you are related to any field, let us help flood victims together, he urged.

“The flood is not of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is not a flood of Balochistan or Sindh, nor of Punjab, but it is about Pakistan; it is a hard time for the nation.”

The veteran actor also made a special appeal to the country’s squad of bickering politicians, urging them to rise above their petty politics to think of public interest instead of focusing on their own politics.

People are in trouble. Support them in their time of need, the actor added.

The actor made an appeal for donating as much and whatever possible to the charity of choice.

“We need to unite for this cause to save Pakistan as this is a very difficult time,” he said.

More than 1,136 people have been killed in the recent flooding precipitated by unusually high rainfall in more than three decades.

At least 33 million people have been affected by the disaster since June. Moreover, the floods have caused more than $10 billion worth of damage.

Many people are linking the recent floods to the lack of dams, which is true to some extent. In this regard, planning and strategy expert Naveed Iftikhar has provided us with information.

He wrote in one of his tweets that dams could not stop floods. Early warning systems and disaster preparedness is the key. Develop safe stations for vulnerable areas.