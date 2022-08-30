Resumption of IMF program critical but not an end in itself, says Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday hailed the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program, terming it as ‘critical’ for the economy but warned that much work remains to be done.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the prime minister said that the program was key to reorienting the economy.

“Revival of IMF program, though critical to our economy, is not an end in itself,” he said, adding, “It offers a pathway to reorient our economy.”

He added much more hard work will have to be undertaken to make Pakistan self-sufficient and suggested that several tough decisions will have to be made to get the country back on track.

“Pakistan must break out of the economic straitjacket, which is only possible through structural reforms.”

Earlier on Monday evening, after news came that the global lender had approved the loan, Shehbaz, in a tweet, had hailed the resumption of the program and termed it a major step forward in efforts to put the country’s economy back on track.

He also commended Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, his team and other stakeholders for their hard work securing the loan.

Earlier on Monday, the IMF’s executive board had approved a $1.1 billion loan for Pakistan as part of the seventh and eighth review.