Islamabad court rejects Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea

An Islamabad court on Tuesday morning rejected the bail plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

The verdict was announced by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal after calling both the defence and prosecution to the court.

The district and sessions judge announced the reserved verdict on Gill’s bail plea after hearing at-length arguments from both parties.

After the judge announced the verdict, Islamabad Police resumed custody of Gill and took him back to a holding cell. Gill remains in physical custody of the Islamabad Police in the case.

Gill was arrested from Islamabad’s Bani Gala area on August 9 on charges of sedition in a case registered at the Kohsar police station by the state for allegedly attempting to incite mutiny within state institutions through a televised speech.

Gill had subsequently filed a bail plea before the district and sessions court.

Later, during a search of his allotted flat in the Parliament Lodges, an unlicenced weapon was discovered. While he was charged for the possession of the weapon, he managed to secure bail in that case.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.