PSX in early rally over IMF loan announcement

Following news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had approved a $1.1 billion bailout loan, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw an early rally of around 547.93 points on Tuesday morning.

Since the morning bell was rung, the index had an overwhelming surge of positivity. As a result, the opening trading session saw the index jump over the 43,000 points psychological barrier, rising to a high of 43,052.27 points over the previous day’s close of 42,504.34 points.

However, as the session wore on, the index settled to a comfortable 42,590.65, up just 86.31 points.

The PSX index had lost -0.79% on Monday, with around 103.90 million shares traded. By contrast, early trading on Tuesday saw a market volume of around 3.64 million shares.

Technology and Communication are the top contributors to the rise in the index, causing a profit of 106.98 points.

Telecard Limited (TELE) is the volume leader with 3.17%, suggesting hyperactivity of ‘boost’ stocks.

Meanwhile, the greatest change was recorded in the refinery sector, up by 2.24%.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.