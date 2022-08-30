Cancelled Netflix series: Is Ahad Raza Mir’s Hollywood dream over?

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir’s Hollywood dream seems to have been fleeting after Netflix decided not to renew the show Resident Evil for a second season.

One would have thought that rebooting a popular game franchise for a modern audience is a proven formula for success. But that is not the case if you manage to make a mess of the entire sequence of events and change up the storyline and haphazard scripting, leaving audiences lost.

The series is said to be suffering from low viewership compared to several peers.

Mir enjoys a huge fan following in Pakistan due to his popular role as Dr Asfandyaar in Yaqeen ka Safar.

His fans were extremely excited to see him as Arjun Batra in the Netflix series. His followers loved his performance on the Netflix show. However, there is bad news for his fans as Netflix has opted to discontinue the series.

Poor reception

Some say Resident Evil suffered from bad timing as it came out at the same time as the second part of the smash hit show The Stranger Things 4.

The Stranger Things 4 remained in the top ten list of most watched for the entire month of its debut, while Resident Evil did not do well on Netflix’s Top 10.

On July 14, 2022, the series was launched on Netflix, with each episode arriving at the same time.

According to Deadline, the series started at No. 2 with 72.7 million hours viewed.

However, it clocked in just 73.3 million hours of viewing in the second week, and it then dropped out of the Top ten list after week three.

The show also got a disappointing 55% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 27% audience score. Because of this, the online streaming service has decided to end the show.

The showrunner for Resident Evil is Andrew Dabb, and it is set in the year 2036. Fourteen years after a deadly virus caused the end of the world, Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) fights to stay alive in a world where the infected and crazy creatures have taken over. In the middle of all this chaos, Jade can’t stop thinking about her past in New Raccoon City, her father’s scary ties to the Umbrella Corporation, and, most of all, what happened to her sister Billie.

Netflix’s live-action series is not based on one of the many Resident Evil games. Instead, it tells a new story about new characters.

The show follows Jade (Tamara Smart) and Billie (Siena Agudong), two teenage sisters, as they deal with a zombie outbreak in 2022. The show is split into two different timelines. At the same time, we follow an adult Jade (Balinska) in the year 2036 as she tries to stay alive in a world where mutant creatures have destroyed everything.

Even though Netflix’s Resident Evil story might be new, it does its best to use some of the most important parts of the game series, such as Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), the T-Virus, and the Umbrella Corporation.

While Resident Evil will not be renewed, Netflix has several other blockbusters shows such as Stranger Things, Arcane, The Witcher, *The Umbrella Academy/, Shadow and Bone, Vikings: Valhalla, Locke and Key, Sweet Tooth, Black Mirror, and the newest addition, The Sandman, which has been a breakout and is anticipated to be renewed.

Is Mir going to stay in Hollywood?

While he can’t be faulted for efforts in landing more Hollywood roles, the actor is facing limited prospects overseas.

Currently, the only western projects on Mir’s horizon is the BBC show World on Fire. A television series, World on Fire is a period piece centered around the lives of ordinary people during World War II.