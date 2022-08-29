Sindh High Court approves petition seeking lifting of ban on MQM founder for pre-admission hearing

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has approved petition - seeking the lifting of ban on the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) - for pre-admission hearing.

The petition was filed by former MPA Sindh Assembly Nisar Ahmed Panhwar.

A two-member bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh and including Justice Yousuf Ali will preside over the petition tomorrow (on Tuesday).

The federal ministries of interior, law, and information and the Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) have been made respondents in the petition.

The petitioner said that MQM’s founder is a patriotic Pakistani, and he also ran a welfare organization in Pakistan that helped hundreds of widows, orphans, and destitute people.

He maintained that the ban was a violation of Articles 4, 17, 19, and 25 of the Constitution.

The related officials were approached to lift the ban but they did not respond, the ex-lawmaker said.

Ahmed pleaded with the court to allow the MQM founder to carry out political and welfare activities in Pakistan once again.

Note: An earlier version of this story had incorrectly stated that the case had been accepted for hearing. The petition has only been admitted for pre-admission hearing. The error is regretted.