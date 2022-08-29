Videos 7 se 8 With Kiran Naz | SAMAATV | 29 August 2022 7 se 8 With Kiran Naz | SAMAATV | 29 August 2022 Aug 29, 2022 7 se 8 With Kiran Naz | SAMAATV | 29 August 2022 Recommended IMF revives Pakistan’s loan program as country to get $1.17b Indian PM Modi feels saddened by flood-devastation in Pakistan Turkey moves pop star from jail to house arrest Most Popular Google for Startups Accelerator launches in Pakistan Qatar wants to take over Pakistan’s airports Pakistan’s bowling attack confirmed for India clash