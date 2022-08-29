Independent takes down article after Hindu extremists issue threats to author

British daily Independent has taken down an opinion piece after Hindu extremists issued threats to the author, also a Hindu.

The article centered on anti-Muslim bigotry noticed by the Hindu woman who penned her observations. “After it was published, she immediately received threats and became worried for herself & family,” revealed Sunny Hundal, deputy editor at the opinion desk of the daily.

In a Twitter thread — which he said he was writing with the permission of the Hindu woman – Hundal narrated how anti-Muslim bigotry had become prevalent in Britain and how people who highlighted it received threats.

He said, “Over the years, I’ve heard of countless examples of people getting threats for calling out racism/sexism/homophobia among religious communities they belong to.

“This is why more people don’t speak out and challenge it, and the extremists get away with it.

“I’ve seen it happen with Muslims, Sikhs, and - increasingly - British Hindus.

“And let’s be clear, there is definitely a growing problem of bigotry against Muslims among Hindus. It’s spreading from India to the West.”

Hundal said British Hindus had regularly been alerting him to racist WhatsApp messages originating from India, where “the Hindu nationalist BJP govt has long been running a (Facebook, WhatsApp) campaign to demonise Muslims with false claims, and say to Hindus that it’s acting to protect them.”

The journalist said that over the years he had also received threats from Muslims, Sikhs, and Hindus too for highlighting internal bigotry and that he was not suggesting that Hindus are more bigoted than others, “but there is definitely a problem and denial of this problem.”