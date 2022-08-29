75 more die in last 24hrs as floods continue to ravage country

The torrential monsoon rains across the country on Monday continued claiming further lives and inflicting losses to property as the total death count in various incidents reached 1,136 with 75 more deaths in past 24 hours and 1,634 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The heavy rains and flash floods caused deaths of two men in Mastung and as many injured in Noshki.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, some 16 perished due to roof collapse and flash floods in various districts including two men in Lower Dir, one in Swat, four men and two children in DI Khan, four men in Batagram, one man in Kohistan, one man in Bajaur, and one child in Lakki Marwat.

At least 31 people were reported as injured including three men in DI Khan, one man in lower Kohistan, one in Lakki Marwat, one in Torghar, one in Upper Kohistan, five men and seven children in South Waziristan, two women in Bajaur, one woman and three children in Khyber, and four in Shangla.

In Sindh, 53 people perished including 14 men, 15 women and 21 children in Larkana, one man and a child in Hyderabad and a child in Shaheed Benazirabad.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), two men, two women and child were reported dead whereas a man was injured whereas more details were to follow.

In Punjab, the N-55 Fazilpur-Rajanpur highway was blocked due to floodwater intrusion at two locations. A temporary steel bridge was installed and the traffic was plying on alternate routes of N-5 and M-5 through Shaheed Benazir Bridge.

Moreover, 15 joint survey teams of NDMA had reached respective locations in Quetta along with a provincial coordination team, for joint survey and damage assessment in flood affected areas including Pishin, Loralai, Dukki, Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur, Nasirabad, Kohlu, Barkhan and Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Gawadar and Khuzdar.

The Armed Forces Army aviation undertook 27 sorties, rescued 316 stranded persons and distribution of 27.7 tons of relief goods during aerial rescue operations.

The operations were conducted in Noushki, Balochistan; Tank, DIKhan, Kalam and Kumrat in KP and Kohistan and South Punjab.

The report highlighted that mainly dry weather was expected over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours. However, isolated thunderstorms and rains were expected in upper catchment areas of all major rivers along with northeast Balochistan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore Divisions.