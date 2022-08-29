Bangladesh-Afghanistan match could decide Sri Lanka’s fate in Asia Cup 2022

The third match of the ongoing Asia Cup, between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, could decide Sri Lanka’s fate in the tournament.

Sri Lanka suffered a massive defeat in their opening game against Afghanistan, which put a massive dent, -5.176, on their net run-rate.

If Afghanistan continue their good form and beat Bangladesh as well, that will make the final group-stage match, between Sri Lanka and the Tigers, as a straightforward knockout clash. The net run-rate will not matter in that situation.

However, if Bangladesh beat Afghanistan, Sri Lanka will need to beat the Tigers in their last match by a massive margin which won’t be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination.

Afghanistan just needs to ensure that they do not lose by a big margin against Bangladesh in order to have one foot in the final four.

Afghanistan are unlikely to change their winning combination for tomorrow’s match.

Meanwhile, captain Shakib-al-Hassan, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim and pacer Mohammad Saifuddin will be back in the Bangladesh team after sitting out tour of Zimbabwe.

Expected lineups

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.